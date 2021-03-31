Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $794.10

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 794.10 ($10.37) and traded as low as GBX 788.50 ($10.30). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 791.50 ($10.34), with a volume of 259,513 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Safestore from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 785.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 794.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 12.70 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

In other Safestore news, insider Andy Jones bought 9,748 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.56) per share, for a total transaction of £78,763.84 ($102,905.46).

Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

