Safex Token (SFT) Price Reaches $0.0136 on Major Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $25.61 million and approximately $11,391.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

