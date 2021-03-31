SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) is Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,311 shares during the quarter. SailPoint Technologies comprises approximately 6.8% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.60% of SailPoint Technologies worth $77,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

SAIL traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 27,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,943.06 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,148 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

