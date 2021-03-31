Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 5,900 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 488,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. 15,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,120,968. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

