salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $900,979.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,738,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,832. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

