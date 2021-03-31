salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $212.92. The stock had a trading volume of 214,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.47 and a 200 day moving average of $234.36. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $130.04 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

