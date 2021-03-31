Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.07

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €19.07 ($22.44) and traded as high as €25.35 ($29.82). Salzgitter shares last traded at €25.16 ($29.60), with a volume of 155,672 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on SZG. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.14 ($24.88).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.90.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

