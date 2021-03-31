Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Samsonite International stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. 6,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,190. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. Samsonite International has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $11.32.
Samsonite International Company Profile
Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.