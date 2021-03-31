Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Samsonite International stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. 6,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,190. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. Samsonite International has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

