Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 17,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 741,311 shares.The stock last traded at $31.57 and had previously closed at $31.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SANA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($2.57).

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.