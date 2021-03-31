Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.81

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.81 and last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 207360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Gabelli lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, G.Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,191,000 after acquiring an additional 116,562 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 46,338 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

