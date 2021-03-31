Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €96.00 ($112.94) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

EPA SAN traded down €0.62 ($0.73) on Wednesday, reaching €83.86 ($98.66). The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.84.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

