Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stake Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,861 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.56% of Savara worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Savara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,887.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,094.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 68,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 135,558 shares of company stock valued at $219,824. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Savara Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

