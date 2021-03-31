SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Down 2%

Shares of SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) traded down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $27.11. 929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SBI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

