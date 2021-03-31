Scala (XLA) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $11,108.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00061349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.91 or 0.00323280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.47 or 0.00812736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00086305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00029794 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,701,114,146 coins and its circulating supply is 9,901,114,146 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

