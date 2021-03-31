ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $739.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post sales of $739.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $709.50 million and the highest is $770.10 million. ScanSource posted sales of $744.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ScanSource stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,698. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $778.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 353.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

