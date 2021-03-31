Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in March

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBSNF. Barclays began coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSNF opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.