Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $492.11 million during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

