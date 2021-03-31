Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $492.11 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHN shares. TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

