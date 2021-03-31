Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Up 5.6%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) was up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.95 and last traded at $75.95. Approximately 1,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,168,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.12.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $38,121.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $648,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $3,434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,634 shares of company stock worth $96,564,867.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 93.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after purchasing an additional 971,766 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after buying an additional 658,523 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth approximately $27,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after buying an additional 528,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth approximately $22,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

