Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.