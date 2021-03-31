Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Reduced by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,534 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,232,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,455,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $76.91.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.