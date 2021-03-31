Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Lessened by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,534 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 152,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 579,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.