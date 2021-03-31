Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys 36,097 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 10.9% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.16.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.