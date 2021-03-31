Scrypta (LYRA) Market Cap Reaches $303,738.29

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. Scrypta has a total market cap of $303,738.29 and approximately $7.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00038488 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001624 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002723 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,374,892 coins and its circulating supply is 16,574,892 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

