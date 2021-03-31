Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 212,874 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.0% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.06% of Mastercard worth $229,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.52. 135,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,925. The company has a 50-day moving average of $357.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.48. The company has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $227.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

