Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 474,901 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,283,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,901 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.5% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $350,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390,507 shares of company stock worth $373,518,525 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.74. 613,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,806,803. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

