Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 233,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUXAU. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $34,500,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $25,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $13,800,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $9,867,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $9,184,000.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

LUXAU traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. 12,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,602. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUXAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.