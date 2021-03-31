Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 239,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 1.90% of Turmeric Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

NASDAQ:TMPM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,916. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

