Sculptor Capital LP Acquires Shares of 391,997 INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 391,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIIU. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of IIIIU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,214. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.68.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

