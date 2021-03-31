Sculptor Capital LP Buys 165,598 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,598 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.9% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $203,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,857 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,930,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,405 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.80. 301,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,764,433. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $610.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

