Sculptor Capital LP Buys New Position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 299,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.20% of Sarissa Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000.

NASDAQ:SRSA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 6,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,069. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

