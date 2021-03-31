Sculptor Capital LP Buys Shares of 250,000 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIIAU. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of VIIAU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,046. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.