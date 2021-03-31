Sculptor Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,122 shares during the quarter. The New York Times makes up 0.7% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.95% of The New York Times worth $168,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The New York Times by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The New York Times by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

In other The New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,363. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.