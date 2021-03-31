Sculptor Capital LP Invests $10.29 Million in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,290,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,863,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,246,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,290,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,837,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,106,000.

SNRHU stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 8,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.59. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp. I. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp.

