Sculptor Capital LP Invests $3.11 Million in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.16% of Lefteris Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Lefteris Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,993. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.