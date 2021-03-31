Sculptor Capital LP Invests $3.71 Million in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 351,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 2.02% of TWC Tech Holdings II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWCT. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

TWCT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,450. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT).

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.