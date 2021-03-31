Sculptor Capital LP Invests $3.89 Million in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 371,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,180,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $4,180,000.

PHICU stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,068. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc engages primarily in the business of blank checks. The company is based in New York, New York.

