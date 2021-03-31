Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 3.48% of 5:01 Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FVAM. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,004,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000.

NASDAQ:FVAM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,900. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

