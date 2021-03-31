Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.11% of Acies Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,145,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,090,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $440,000.

ACAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,031. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

