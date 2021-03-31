Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $52.22 Million Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 334,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,216,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.15% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,587. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $162.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

