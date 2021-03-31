Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $72.79 Million Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 828,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,792,000. JD.com accounts for about 0.3% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of JD.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 38.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after buying an additional 64,964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 67.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,670,000 after buying an additional 2,262,301 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 570.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 104.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,963,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.59. The company had a trading volume of 333,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,571,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average is $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

