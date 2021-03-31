Sculptor Capital LP Makes New Investment in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFTRU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,875,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,084,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,336,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,450,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFTRU traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

