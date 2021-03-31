Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 86,472 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,039 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,472 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $221,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,233. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.91. The company had a trading volume of 82,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,319. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.03 and a 52-week high of $380.50. The stock has a market cap of $355.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

