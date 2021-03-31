Sculptor Capital LP Purchases Shares of 405,579 Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 405,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.94% of Falcon Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,635,000.

Get Falcon Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FCAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,631. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.