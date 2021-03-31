Sculptor Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 723,998 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.12% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $136,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.82. 1,432,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,967,676. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average of $85.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

