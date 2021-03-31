Sculptor Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sculptor Capital LP reduced its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $8.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.47. The stock had a trading volume of 80,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,602. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.72 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $799,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,521,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

