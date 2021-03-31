Sculptor Capital LP Sells 1,148,530 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sculptor Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,148,530 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.7% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $393,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,428,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

BABA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.34. The stock had a trading volume of 505,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,245,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.16.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

