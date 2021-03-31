Sculptor Capital LP Sells 1,501,712 Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU)

Sculptor Capital LP decreased its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501,712 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Vector Acquisition were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,391,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vector Acquisition by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 549,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,070,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,549,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Vector Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,549,000.

Vector Acquisition stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. 69,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,235. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

