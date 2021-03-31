Sculptor Capital LP Sells 520,200 Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU)

Sculptor Capital LP decreased its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 979,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,200 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition were worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $500,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $500,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $750,000.

OTCMKTS:VIHAU traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,984. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

