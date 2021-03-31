Sculptor Capital LP Sells 69,313 Shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,313 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.98% of East Resources Acquisition worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,131,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 96,120 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,892,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,524,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,212,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERES traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,513. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

